Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.18% of Clorox worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $155.83 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

