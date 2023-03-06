Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,377 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $38,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

ROP stock opened at $430.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.95. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

