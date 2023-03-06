Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 283,519 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 283,519 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 62,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Visa by 32.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 210,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $223.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

