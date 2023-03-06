Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19300.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,298. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $222.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lordstown Motors

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,683,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,858.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 746,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,240,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,182,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 144,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9,321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,018,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.