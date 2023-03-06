Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.34. 6,599,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 30,062,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,445,000 after purchasing an additional 937,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after buying an additional 15,989,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after buying an additional 193,711 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.