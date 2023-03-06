Maj Invest Holding A S Purchases Shares of 1,963,935 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,963,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,340,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 6.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $323,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,553.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,553.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,009. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.54.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.79. 20,244,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,360,645. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.