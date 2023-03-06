Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.