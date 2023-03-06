Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 290,908 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.22% of Callon Petroleum worth $26,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,181,000 after buying an additional 308,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 180,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 574.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of CPE opened at $42.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

