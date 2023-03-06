Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 462,661 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.