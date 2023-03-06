Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 190.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482,670 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $34,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.