Marshall Wace LLP Has $28.74 Million Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 289.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,121 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 860,517 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.80% of Peabody Energy worth $28,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,133 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 60,054 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTU opened at $28.03 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770,084 shares of company stock worth $81,073,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

