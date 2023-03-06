Marshall Wace LLP Has $32.97 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 259.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Boston Properties worth $32,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 205.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 366.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $65.66 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

