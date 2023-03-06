Marshall Wace LLP Has $35.71 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,625 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Elastic worth $35,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

