Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $30,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 34,769.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 101,526 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 13.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of GRMN opened at $99.26 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $121.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.