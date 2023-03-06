Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 190.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,847 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,247 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $26,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,789,000 after acquiring an additional 111,309 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.8 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

BNS stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Recommended Stories

