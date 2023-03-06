Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.61% of Akero Therapeutics worth $25,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $216,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,103.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,211 in the last three months. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.