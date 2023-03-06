Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of International Seaways worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Seaways by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $373,035. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

