Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.29% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSII opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $684.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

