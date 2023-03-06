Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.36 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,664,000 after buying an additional 648,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BOX by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 613,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 32.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 508,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

BOX Price Performance

Insider Transactions at BOX

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.53 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.60, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,520,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,206.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,520,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,158 shares of company stock worth $5,886,054. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.