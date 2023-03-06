Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.61 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi lifted its position in Jabil by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

