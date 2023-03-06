Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.64 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

JJSF stock opened at $143.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average is $146.80.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.