Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.64 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.3 %
JJSF stock opened at $143.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average is $146.80.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
