Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.95 Million Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

