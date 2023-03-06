Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.22% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 23.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 46.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 315,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $682,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRDO stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

