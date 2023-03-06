Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.27% of Titan Machinery worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

