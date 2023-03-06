Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 9,038 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

AMPH stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

