Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stake Cut by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Masonite International accounts for 10.3% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 6.62% of Masonite International worth $105,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $32,805,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.59. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

