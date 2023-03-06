Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Down 4.6%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 234,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,141,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $577.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,082,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,606,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

