MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $129.39 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $129.39 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $29.07 or 0.00129878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00038398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00219421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,385.61 or 1.00004672 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.74016837 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $3,705,599.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

