Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 7,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $216,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,967 shares in the company, valued at $524,449.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $211,350.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $209,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 20,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $571,800.00.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 2.3 %

DMLP stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.58. 81,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.884 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 105.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $10,845,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Articles

