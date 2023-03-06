Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,262,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,176,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,704,000 after buying an additional 42,453 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

