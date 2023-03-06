Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 9th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 5.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.10% of Moody’s worth $44,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.49. 61,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.80. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

