Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $234.55 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00071495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00053399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023734 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003519 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 585,078,668 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

