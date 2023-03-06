Morgan Stanley Trims BOX (NYSE:BOX) Target Price to $37.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 570.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,206.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,158 shares of company stock worth $5,886,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BOX by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 51.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

