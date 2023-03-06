MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.12. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 4,298 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23.

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

