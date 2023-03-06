My DeFi Pet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $655,223.29 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $655,223.29 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,336 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

