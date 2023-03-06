Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NBR. Barclays raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Shares of NBR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,886. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average is $148.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.78.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

