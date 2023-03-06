Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Down 5.1%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. 43,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 149,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Navigator Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navigator by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

