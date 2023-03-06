Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Down 5.1%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. 43,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 149,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
