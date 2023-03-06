Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 222,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,292,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

In other news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $503,262.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

