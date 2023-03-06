NEM Price Tops $0.0413 on Top Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $371.55 million and $34.51 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

