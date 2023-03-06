Network-1 Technologies, Inc. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTIP stock remained flat at $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,345. The company has a market cap of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.30. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

