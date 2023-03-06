Nexo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.90 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002867 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $360.14 million and $4.90 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.