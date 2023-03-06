NEXT (LON:NXT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 5,700 to GBX 7,500. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. NEXT traded as high as GBX 7,076 ($85.39) and last traded at GBX 7,052 ($85.10), with a volume of 321531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,898 ($83.24).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXT. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,771.43 ($81.71).

NEXT Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,543.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,857.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

