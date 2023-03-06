Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

