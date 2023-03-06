Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $33.35 on Monday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

