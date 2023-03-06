Nexum Price Reaches $0.0715 on Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $303,790.21 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

