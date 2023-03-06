NFT Reaches Market Cap of $458,503.17 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. NFT has a total market cap of $458,503.17 and $9,360.96 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00038160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022371 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00219280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,366.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01484967 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.