NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,683 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.82. 527,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.35.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

