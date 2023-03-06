Nina Richardson Sells 3,458 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:REZI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.57. 860,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,711. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REZI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

