Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Holdings Lowered by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,826 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

