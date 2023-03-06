Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 7%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 24,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 173,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $570,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,186,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $570,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,186,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,743 in the last three months. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

